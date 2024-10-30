Police pursuit

Pursuit driver arrested after speeding wrong way on freeway in Inglewood

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers chased a driver Wednesday who went the wrong way on a busy freeway before returning to streets in the West Los Angeles area.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

The driver entered the 405 Freeway traveling the wrong way on an entrance ramp. A patrol SUV pulled in behind the driver once the pursuit vehicle returned to streets.

The driver then went the wrong way on the 105 Freeway in the Inglewood area and stopped in front of a row of pickups stopped on the side of the freeway. After exiting the SUV and climbing and embankment, the driver was arrested.

