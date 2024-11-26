Shots fired outside West Adams apartment at end of Maserati chase

The pursuit of a Maserati driver in southern Los Angeles County ended in gunfire during a confrontation between the driver and police officers Tuesday in a West Adams neighborhood.

The chase began in the Long Beach-San Pedro area after a report of a driver, wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, following a DASH bus. The bus driver was identified as the pursuit driver's ex-boyfriend, police said.

The chase continued into Inglewood and View Park, where at least four drivers swerved to avoid the Maserati as it traveled on the wrong side of the a street.

The chase ended when the driver stopped in the parking lot at the rear of an apartment building in West Adams. As the driver walked down the driveway toward the front of the two-story building, where officers had weapons drawn, shots appeared to be fired and the driver fell to the ground.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was struck by gunfire or if the driver was armed. Firefighter-paramedics were treating the driver at the scene.

What appeared to be a gun was on the ground near where the driver collapsed.

There were no reports of injuries to officers.

NBCLA is attempting to gather more information from police.