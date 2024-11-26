Pursuit

Shots fired outside West Adams apartment at end of Maserati chase

The driver wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence was on the wrong side of a street in the View Park area, forcing several other drivers to swerve out of the way.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers chase a Maserati Tuesday in the Inglewood area.
NBCLA

The pursuit of a Maserati driver in southern Los Angeles County ended in gunfire during a confrontation between the driver and police officers Tuesday in a West Adams neighborhood.

The chase began in the Long Beach-San Pedro area after a report of a driver, wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, following a DASH bus. The bus driver was identified as the pursuit driver's ex-boyfriend, police said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The chase continued into Inglewood and View Park, where at least four drivers swerved to avoid the Maserati as it traveled on the wrong side of the a street.

The chase ended when the driver stopped in the parking lot at the rear of an apartment building in West Adams. As the driver walked down the driveway toward the front of the two-story building, where officers had weapons drawn, shots appeared to be fired and the driver fell to the ground.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was struck by gunfire or if the driver was armed. Firefighter-paramedics were treating the driver at the scene.

What appeared to be a gun was on the ground near where the driver collapsed.

There were no reports of injuries to officers.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

LA District Attorney's office asks for more time to respond to Menendez brothers' petition to challenge convictions

Lancaster 2 hours ago

Man charged in shooting deaths of 4 at Lancaster home that was set on fire

NBCLA is attempting to gather more information from police.

This article tagged under:

PursuitPolice pursuitCar chase
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us