Police Chase

Dangerous Police Chase of White Pickup Truck Ends in Long Beach

By Shahan Ahmed

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police were in pursuit of a pickup truck in the Compton area Wednesday night.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 11 p.m.

The driver was in what appeared to be a work pickup truck with flashing lights. After a while, the driver managed to switch the lights off.

Around 11:10 p.m., the pickup truck was on the 710 Freeway southbound, passing the 91 Freeway in the city of Long Beach.

Around 11:14 p.m., the pickup truck performed a dangerous maneuver across multiple lanes to take the 405 Freeway southbound exit.

The driver continued to perform dangerous cut maneuvers to catch exits and ended up taking an exit in the Long Beach area.

After speeding on surface streets, the driver pulled into a shopping center and abruptly pulled into a parking spot. A few moments later, he surrendered to police without further incident.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

