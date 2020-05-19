chase

Police Chase SUV at High Speeds on San Fernando Valley Freeways

Police are chasing a possible assault suspect on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita.

It was a high-speed intense pursuit along freeways and roads in the San Fernando Valley. It normally would be rush hour with freeways packed, but during the coronavirus pandemic, few drivers were out.

It gave the driver of the white Mercedes-Benz SUV an opportunity to speed, weave and zig and zag.

At one point he crashed through a construction zone to get onto the Golden State Freeway, but then quickly got off the freeway.

