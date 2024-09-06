Two in custody after high-speed pursuit of a Mustang in LA County

Police were chasing the driver of a yellow Ford Mustang in a cross-county pursuit on Friday.

The driver was accused of shoplifting and assaulting an officer in Ventura County, according to authorities.

Police airship followed the vehicle as it made its way through the San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles and Gardena.

The back wheels of the pursuit vehicle were damaged and the driver pulled over on the 91 Freeway near Vermont.

A driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and were promptly detained by police officers.