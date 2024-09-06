Pursuit

Two in custody after high-speed pursuit of a Mustang in LA County

By Missael Soto

Police were chasing the driver of a yellow Ford Mustang in a cross-county pursuit on Friday.

The driver was accused of shoplifting and assaulting an officer in Ventura County, according to authorities.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Police airship followed the vehicle as it made its way through the San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles and Gardena.

The back wheels of the pursuit vehicle were damaged and the driver pulled over on the 91 Freeway near Vermont.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and were promptly detained by police officers.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us