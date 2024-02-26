Driver arrested after high-speed pursuit in Inglewood

A driver was arrested after a wild, high-speed pursuit ended in the Inglewood area Monday night.

Officers spotted what they believed to be a stolen silver Kia Soul and the chase began when the driver refused to stop.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit soon after due to the high speeds.

The driver traveled onto the 405 and 105 freeways before exiting onto surface streets.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Deputies attempted a PIT maneuver but the driver managed to get away and continue driving.

During the pursuit in the Southeast Los Angeles area, another Kia Soul got involved in the pursuit. This vehicle seemed to be the same color as the one deputies were chasing.

It was unclear who the driver of the other Kia was or why they got involved.

The pursuit finally came to an end in Inglewood where there was a minor crash with a CHP vehicle.

The driver took off running and jumped over fences until he was taken into custody on Enterprise Avenue and W. Plymouth Street.