Pursuit

Driver of dangerously high-speed Corvette seemingly evades CHP in Downtown LA

By Karla Rendon

CHP chase a fast-traveling Corvette through the San Gabriel Valley on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.
NewsChopper 4

The driver of a dangerously high-speed Corvette seemingly evaded authorities after leading law enforcement on a chase from Pomona to Downtown Los Angeles.

The pursuit began sometime before 11 p.m. in Pomona after officers attempted to yield a driver for a vehicle violation. Details on that violation were not immediately clear.

The high-speed driver traveled at speeds of up to 145 mph, zipping through freeways until eventually reaching Downtown LA.

After reaching downtown, the driver weaved through surface streets until entering an underground parking structure. It is there where authorities believe the driver got away.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us