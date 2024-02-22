Driver of dangerously high-speed Corvette seemingly evades CHP in Downtown LA

The driver of a dangerously high-speed Corvette seemingly evaded authorities after leading law enforcement on a chase from Pomona to Downtown Los Angeles.

The pursuit began sometime before 11 p.m. in Pomona after officers attempted to yield a driver for a vehicle violation. Details on that violation were not immediately clear.

The high-speed driver traveled at speeds of up to 145 mph, zipping through freeways until eventually reaching Downtown LA.

After reaching downtown, the driver weaved through surface streets until entering an underground parking structure. It is there where authorities believe the driver got away.