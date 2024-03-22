Pursuit

Slow-moving pursuit ends with spike strip deployment in San Gabriel Valley

By Karla Rendon

Police were chasing a suspected DUI driver in the San Gabriel Valley on Friday.

The slow-moving pursuit traveled through various parts of the San Gabriel Valley from Monterey Park to Azusa, where the driver came to a halt near Huntington Drive and Encanto Parkway. There, it appears the driver's front right tire was popped.

As the driver was stalled, an officer took advantage of the hall and deployed another spike strip between the front and back tires of the vehicle to ensure it would be stopped. The driver surrendered to police around 11:51 p.m., bringing the nearly two-hour pursuit to an end.

