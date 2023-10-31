Pursuit

Car chase involving assault suspect ends in Beverly Hills

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police chased an assault suspect that led officers through west Los Angeles on Tuesday and ultimately into a parking garage in Beverly Hills.

The chase began sometime before 6:30 p.m. as the mild-mannered driver stopped at red lights and hit traffic while traveling through the westside. After going through surface streets for several minutes, the driver ultimately decided to enter a parking garage near the Beverly Hills Public Library.

Police cruisers followed the driver into the parking garage. It is unclear if an arrest was made.

Details on the assault suspect, such as the case they are accused in and their identity, were not immediately released.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us