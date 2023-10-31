Car chase involving assault suspect ends in Beverly Hills

Police chased an assault suspect that led officers through west Los Angeles on Tuesday and ultimately into a parking garage in Beverly Hills.

The chase began sometime before 6:30 p.m. as the mild-mannered driver stopped at red lights and hit traffic while traveling through the westside. After going through surface streets for several minutes, the driver ultimately decided to enter a parking garage near the Beverly Hills Public Library.

Police cruisers followed the driver into the parking garage. It is unclear if an arrest was made.

Details on the assault suspect, such as the case they are accused in and their identity, were not immediately released.