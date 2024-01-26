Pursuit

Pursuit driver crashes into car, weaves in and out of traffic near South LA

By Karla Rendon

Police chase a driver near Westchester on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.
NewsChopper 4

A driver wanted in connection with a shooting led officers on a dangerous pursuit through Westchester, South LA and Inglewood before coming to a dramatic stop in the middle of a busy street during peak traffic hour and surrendering.

The reckless driver put several other lives in danger as they weaved in between vehicles during the height of SoCal's traffic hour. Cutting other drivers off during the chase, the pursuit suspect zoomed past red lights, drove on the wrong side of the lanes and at times, drove at excess speeds.

At one point, the driver crashed into another vehicle near a parking lot and continued taking off.

The pursuit came to an end just before 6 p.m. when the driver stopped their vehicle in the middle of the road and then ditched the car. Running erratically on the busy street, the suspected attempted to flee from police on foot before ultimately surrendering.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details on the shooting that was connected with the chase were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us