Pursuit driver crashes into car, weaves in and out of traffic near South LA

A driver wanted in connection with a shooting led officers on a dangerous pursuit through Westchester, South LA and Inglewood before coming to a dramatic stop in the middle of a busy street during peak traffic hour and surrendering.

The reckless driver put several other lives in danger as they weaved in between vehicles during the height of SoCal's traffic hour. Cutting other drivers off during the chase, the pursuit suspect zoomed past red lights, drove on the wrong side of the lanes and at times, drove at excess speeds.

At one point, the driver crashed into another vehicle near a parking lot and continued taking off.

The pursuit came to an end just before 6 p.m. when the driver stopped their vehicle in the middle of the road and then ditched the car. Running erratically on the busy street, the suspected attempted to flee from police on foot before ultimately surrendering.

Details on the shooting that was connected with the chase were not immediately available.