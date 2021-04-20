Police Chasing Quads Offroading From San Bernardino to Riverside

Police were in pursuit of two people on quad vehicles in San Bernardino Tuesday.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 6:45 p.m.

There was initially one person on a quad in a wash area, but a short time later, another quad joined and both vehicles continued to drive offroad, with police units not immediately able to access the area.

Ground units seemed to be struggling gaining access to the offroad areas, with the two quads driving through the area and seemingly being tracked only by air.

The quads were southbound from the 10 Freeway heading towards the 60 Freeway, moving into the Riverside area.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

