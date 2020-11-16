Police Chase Ends in South LA

Police were in pursuit of a red car in the South Los Angeles area Monday.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 9:45 p.m.

The driver stopped for a moment and appeared ready to get out of the car, but the police helicopter's light seemingly changed his mind. After driving at high speeds for a while, the pursuit ended in a parking lot near the intersection of 115th Street and Croesus Avenue.

After a short standoff, the driver exited out the passenger's side door and surrendered.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.