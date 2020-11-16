Police Chase

Police Chase Ends in South LA

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCLA

Police were in pursuit of a red car in the South Los Angeles area Monday.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 9:45 p.m.

The driver stopped for a moment and appeared ready to get out of the car, but the police helicopter's light seemingly changed his mind. After driving at high speeds for a while, the pursuit ended in a parking lot near the intersection of 115th Street and Croesus Avenue.

After a short standoff, the driver exited out the passenger's side door and surrendered.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

Police Chase 2 hours ago

Wild Multi-County Police Chase Features Driver Appearing to Stop for Gas

Wilmington 4 hours ago

Pregnant Mother and Unborn Baby Fatally Shot in Wilmington

This article tagged under:

Police ChaseSouth LAPolice pursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us