Police Chase of Shooting Suspect Ends in Crash in San Gabriel Valley

A police chase of a shooting suspect driving at high speeds on multiple freeways across the San Gabriel Valley area Monday night came to a crashing halt at an intersection in San Dimas.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 8:20 p.m. in the city of Azusa.

The chase of a shooting suspect started around the westbound 210 Freeway near Irwindale before getting onto the 605 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver took the 210 Freeway in both directions, eastbound and westbound, during the pursuit, as the chase hopped on and off freeways.

The car was traveling at high speeds and had to perform evasive maneuvers to avoid cars that had the right of way at intersections--even crossing onto the wrong side of the street at one point.

Ultimately, the white car blew its final red light and crashed into a car that was making a left turn. Three people jumped out of the damaged white car and made a run for it, but all three appeared to be in custody before long.

The chase ended in the city of San Dimas.