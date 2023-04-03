Pursuit

Watch: Deputies Chase Stolen Sheriff's Department SUV in LA, Orange Counties

A pursuit that began in southern LA County after the driver stole a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol SUV reached speeds of 100 mph on the way into Orange County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Deputies boxed in the driver of a stolen sheriff's department SUV at the end of a pursuit that began in southern Los Angeles County and ended in an industrial yard in the Anaheim area.

Details about the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle theft were not immediately available.

The chase began in the Compton area. The driver of the SUV with flashing lights activated was on streets in the South Los Angeles and Long Beach areas before entering the 91 Freeway.

The driver reached speeds around 100 mph on the freeway before exiting in the Fullerton and Anaheim area. She entered an industrial yard, maneuvering between buildings and kicking up clouds of dust with patrol SUVs in tow.

The driver exited the industrial yard the same way she entered, but stopped after encountering a row of sheriff's department vehicles blocking the street. The woman was wearing a shirt with "Security" printed on the back when she was removed from the SUV and taken into custody.

Deputy Miguel Meza said there were likely weapons inside the SUV, including a secured shotgun.

Details about the driver's identity were not immediately available.

Last week, the theft of a California Highway Patrol cruiser led to a chase north of Los Angeles. The driver of that stolen law enforcement vehicle was killed when he jumped from the car as it was traveling at an estimated 50 mph.

