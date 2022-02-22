Stolen Limo Party Bus Slams Into Car in Chase North of LA

The pursuit of a limo party bus that was stolen in the San Diego area ended with a crash Tuesday afternoon on a highway north of Los Angeles.

Details about the theft of the 40-foot limo party bus were not immediately available. It was reported stolen in the San Diego area.

The pursuit, which began around 11:30 a.m., was on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley at midday. The driver of the black bus continued north onto the 14 Freeway.

The bus slammed into the rear end of a car on Pearblossom Highway in the Acton area. The bus slowly drifted into oncoming traffic before rolling to a stop.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

NBCLA

Steam appeared to be coming from the front of the bus following the crash. The driver was taken into custody.

Details about the driver's identity were not immediately available.