A man crashed a stolen car through the gate of a Hollywood Toyota dealership Thursday night before a police chase that ended at a Lamborghini dealership in Beverly Hills.

The man behind the wheel of the stolen Toyota stolen from the lot was arrested after an hour-long standoff in the dealership parking lot.

The pursuit began at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to a break-in at the Hollywood Toyota dealership. Video showed a white Toyota sedan driving around the property before crashing through a chain link fence. The driver then rammed through the red metal gate of the business in the 6000 block of Hollywood Boulevard and onto the street in front of officers.

Police pursued the driver through Beverly Hills before he stopped at the Lamborghini dealership in the 8400 block of Wilshire Boulevard. The man used rocks and other objects to break a dealership window before an hour-long standoff inside the business.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Police closed in at about 3 a.m. and took the man into custody.

Details about the man's identity were not immediately available.