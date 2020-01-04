police pursuit

Video: Suspected Armed Carjackers Hug Before Being Placed Under Citizens’ Arrest

After running out of breath, the two suspected carjackers gave each other a hug and surrendered to what appeared to be passing good Samaritans.

By Shahan Ahmed

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A bizarre pursuit of suspected armed carjackers Saturday featured at least two crashes, the suspected robbers running through shrubs and good Samaritans putting the two men under citizens' arrest until police arrived in Brea.

The carjacking took place in the area of Chino around 3:11 p.m., according to the Riverside California Highway Patrol.

The suspected carjacking vehicle was spotted on the 91 Freeway and the suspected carjackers were possibly armed, the Riverside CHP said.

Newschopper4 Bravo arrived over the chase shortly after 3:30 p.m., when authorities had gone into tracking mode. The silver vehicle was going through intersections at high speed and ignoring street lights in the Brea area.

At one point, the suspected carjacking vehicle crashed into another car at an intersections and suffered notable damage, but the suspected carjackers continued forward.

A short time later, the silver vehicle crashed into a wall, and two people ran out of the car and into some shrubs nearby.

After running out of breath, the two suspected carjackers gave each other a hug and surrendered to what appeared to be passing good Samaritans. Nearly 10 minutes later, police arrived on scene and took both suspected carjackers into custody.

police pursuit
