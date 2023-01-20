Police Chase

Watch: Driver Runs Across Freeway, Hops Concrete Barrier After Wrong-Way Chase

The pursuit began in Hollywood following reports of a wrong-way driver on the 101 Freeway.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A driver ran across freeway lanes and hopped over a concrete barrier before he was arrested Thursday night at the end of a wrong-way pursuit in Los Angeles. 

The pursuit began on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood, where authorities received reports of a driver traveling south in northbound lanes. The car with at least one damaged tire transitioned to the 10 Freeway and came to a stop near Atlantic Boulevard. 

The driver appeared to be surrendering before he sprinted across lanes toward the freeway exit ramp, hopping over a concrete barrier. He was eventually taken into custody on Atlantic Boulevard. 

