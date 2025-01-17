Watch: Officers chase dirt bike riders on LA freeways and streets

Officers chased a group of dirt bike riders on freeways and streets Thursday evening in the East Los Angeles area.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

Initially, two dirt bike riders were on freeways in the Commerce area before exiting onto streets. They were on streets and sidewalks in East Los Angeles, often riding side by side.

One of the men appeared to be speaking on a phone as he weaved between cars on the 60 Freeway in Boyle Heights.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Just before 5 p.m., a large group of other riders on off-road bikes, including a quad-bike, joined the two men. they stopped at a gas station to fill up before performing stunts on Imperial Highway and other roads in southern Los Angeles County.

Refresh this page for updates.