SoCal Public School Closures

Schools across Southern California have shut down for at least two weeks as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a list of school districts by county that are closed and expected reopening dates. Note that the dates can change as conditions change. So be sure to double check with your local district for the latest information.

Los Angeles County

ABC Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

Alhambra Unified School District: Closed through April 6.

Antelope Valley Union High School District: Reopens April 6.

Arcadia Unified School District: Closed for at least two weeks.

Azusa Unified School District: Closed until April 3.

Baldwin Park Unified School District: Closed through March 30.

Bassett Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

Bellflower Unified School District: Reopens March 30.

Beverly Hills Unified School District: Reopens April 6.

Bonita Unified: Closed through April 3.

Burbank Unified: Closed through March 27.

Castaic Union School District: Reopens April 13.

Centinela Valley Union High School District: Distance learning March 17.

Charter Oak Unified School District: Closed through April 5.

Claremont Unified School District: Reopens April 13.

Compton Unified School District: See district website for updates.

Covina-Valley Unified School District: Reopens April 10.

Culver City Unified: Closed through April 3.

Downey Unified: Closed through March 27.

Duarte Unified School District: Reopens April 6.

East Whittier City School District: Closed through April 3.

Eastside Union School District: Reopens April 6.

El Monte City School District: Closed through March 27.

El Monte Union High School District: Closed through March 27.

El Rancho Unified School District: Reopens April 14.

El Segundo Unified School District: Closed through April 10.

Garvey School District: Reopens April 13.

Glendale Unified School District: Reopens April 6.

Glendora Unified School District: Reopens April 6.

Gorman Joint School District: Check with district for information.

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District: Closed through April 10.

Hawthorne School District: Closed through spring break.

Hermosa Beach City: Closed through April 13.

Inglewood Unified School District: Closed for at least two weeks.

Keppel Union School District: Closed through April 3.

La Cañada Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

Lancaster School District: Reopens April 6.

Las Virgenes Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

Lawndale Elementary School District: Reopens April 6.

Lennox School District: Closed through March 27.

Little Lake City School District: Closed through April 3.

Long Beach Unified School District: Reopens April 20.

Los Angeles Unified School District: Closed for at least two weeks.

Los Nietos School District: Reopens April 6.

Lowell Joint School District: Reopens March 30.

Lynwood Unified School District: Closed for at least two weeks.

Manhattan Beach Unified School District: Reopens April 14.

Monrovia Unified School District: Closed through April 5.

Montebello Unified School District: Check with district for information.

Mountain View School District: Closed through March 27.

Murrieta Valley Unified: Closed through April 3.

Newhall School District: Reopens April 13.

Norco Unified School District: Closed through April 3.

Norwalk La Mirada Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

Palmdale School District: Closed through April 3.

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District: Reopen April 6.

Paramount Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

Pasadena Unified School District: Closed through April 5.

Pomona Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

Redondo Beach Unified School District: Closed through April 10.

Rosemead School District: Closed through March 27.

Rowland Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

San Gabriel Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

San Marino Unified: Closed through March 27.

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified: Check with district for information.

Saugus Union School District: Closed through April 3.

Simi Valley Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

South Pasadena Unified: Closed through April 3.

South Whittier School District: Closed through April 3.

Sulphur Springs School District: Closed through April 10.

Temple City Unified School District: Closed through April 5.

Torrance Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

Valle Lindo Elementary School District: Check with district for information.

Walnut Valley Unified School District: Closed through April 17.

West Covina Unified School District: Closed through March 27.

Westside Union School District: Check with district for information.

Whittier City School District: Closed through April 3.

Whittier Union High School District: Closed through April 5.

William S. Hart Union High School District: Reopens April 13.

Wiseburn School District: Closed through April 3.