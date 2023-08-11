SoCal residents worry about getting in touch with Maui-living loved ones amid deadly wildfires

A San Pedro mother is relieved to have heard from her son after agonizing over his safety following his recent move to Maui.

While the Hawaiian island’s historic Lahaina neighborhood continues to be ravaged by deadly wildfires, Susan Mattera can sigh in relief after her son, Matt, confirmed his safety.

“All I needed to hear was his voice,” Susan told NBCLA. It was a brief phone call that lasted seconds, but it was enough for this SoCal mother to rest assure her son was OK.

Matt Mattera moved to Maui less than a week ago, settling in just days before a raging wildfire began to devastate the island. The blaze began Wednesday and as of Thursday, it claimed the lives of 53 people as firefighters continued to combat the flames.

In San Bernardino County, Jason Gateas is hoping to receive a similar call Susan was thankful to have gotten. His mother, Yvonne Weldon, moved to Hawaii 20 years ago and has not responded to urgent calls or messages from her worried loved ones.

“If I don’t hear from her, my plan is to get on a plane, fly out there and figure out what the heck is going on,” Gateas said.

Weldon, a former South Bay resident, lives a block from the beach in Lahaina. Her family said she is typically on social media every day, but has not posted as of late. Gateas said he doesn’t know what to make of his mother’s silence.

“What worries you is – is it Internet access or is it something else?” he asked.

As fire crews continue to respond to the wildfires, President Joe Biden vowed assistance to Maui residents.

"We have just approved a major disaster declaration for Hawaii which will get aid into the hands of the people desperately, desperately needing help now," the president said during remarks in Utah. "Anyone who's lost a loved one, whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green echoed those sentiments and said federal assistance would be provided to help the state recover from the devastation.

The state of Hawaii is telling travelers to stay away from the wildfire area as high winds are making it difficult to control the fires. Bailey Miller reports for the NBC4 News on August 9, 2023.