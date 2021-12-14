SoCal's Record-Breaking December Storm, In Photos

On Dec. 14, a large storm rolling down the West Coast of the U.S. reached Southern California, dumping water and snow over the region.

In Downtown Los Angeles, a daily rainfall record set over 130 years ago in 1888 was broken by 8:45 a.m., when 1.34" of rain fell on the area.

And further east, in the Inland Empire, evacuations were ordered as rapid rainfall soaked burn scars from recent wildfires, raising the risk of debris flows and mudslides.

Here are photos from throughout the day of the storm.