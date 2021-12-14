SoCal's Record-Breaking December Storm, In Photos

By Maggie More

On Dec. 14, a large storm rolling down the West Coast of the U.S. reached Southern California, dumping water and snow over the region.

In Downtown Los Angeles, a daily rainfall record set over 130 years ago in 1888 was broken by 8:45 a.m., when 1.34" of rain fell on the area.

And further east, in the Inland Empire, evacuations were ordered as rapid rainfall soaked burn scars from recent wildfires, raising the risk of debris flows and mudslides.

Here are photos from throughout the day of the storm.

7 photos
1/7
Getty Images
A storm cloud hovers over Los Angeles, California on December 13, 2021. – A storm which has already hit Northern California makes its way south and is expected to bring heavy rain and snow to the mountains of Southern California, raising concern of midslides in fire-ravaged areas. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
2/7
Getty Images
Los Angeles, CA, Monday, December 13, 2021 – Pedestrians cross Figueroa St., downtown as a storm front moves into the LA basin. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
3/7
TONI GUINYARD/NBCLA
This image shows the closed entrance to Canyon Park, near the Monrovia Sawpit, during a big December storm in 2021.
4/7
TONI GUINYARD/NBCLA
Emergency personnel stand in the rain in the Monrovia Sawpit Debris Basin on Dec. 14, 2021.
5/7
TONI GUINYARD/NBCLA
A police officer leaves his vehicle in Canyon Park, near the Monrovia Sawpit Debris Basin, on Dec. 14, 2021.
6/7
TONI GUINYARD/NBCLA
Water rushes through the Monrovia Sawpit Debris Basin during a storm on Dec. 14, 2021.
7/7
Getty Images
A school crossing guard holds a Stop sign for vehicular traffic as pedestrians cross a road in the rain on December 14, 2021 in Monterey Park, California. – A powerful Pacific storm system is bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and strong wind to Southern California. The National Weather Service warned that this is the most significant storm of the season. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

SoCal WeatherLos AngelesMonroviaRainwinter storm

