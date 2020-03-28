Son Accused of Stabbing Parents at Riverside Home

A son allegedly attacked his parents with a knife Saturday at their Riverside home, police said.

Officers responded to a family disturbance call at a home on Branding Iron Lane in the Orangecrest neighborhood at about 5 a.m., Riverside City Police Department officials said.

There, officers found the parents suffering from severe injuries. They were taken to a hospital where they were in critical but stable condition, police said.

The son fled from the home, though he was later found hiding near the intersection of Grove Community Drive and Plainview Street, police said.

He was also taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the alleged attack and will be booked into jail after he is medically cleared, Officer Ryan Railsback said.

"Our Technical Services Unit went out to clean up blood the suspect left along his path to where he was found. There is no threat to the public," police said.

Authorities did not disclose the age or name of the suspect.