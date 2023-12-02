Son of champion racehorse dies during training at Santa Anita Park

A son of 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome died after collapsing while training at Santa Anita Park, state horse racing officials reported.

One More Bid, a 4-year-old gelding, was injured Thursday. He is the 16th horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Arcadia track this year.

Mike Marten, spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, said the horse collapsed while exercising.

"This fatality is considered a sudden death, to be confirmed by postmortem examination under the direction of the University of California at Davis," Marten added.

"... As the California Horse Racing Board, with the full cooperation of the racing industry, continues to reduce the number of equine fatalities each year -- reduced by more than 50% in the last few years -- there are fewer musculoskeletal fatalities associated with racing and training. Therefore, as a percentage of overall fatalities, sudden deaths have become a larger percentage, as the raw number has remained constant. There are not more sudden deaths than before. It just appears so in light of the decrease from other causes.

"Sudden deaths are a worldwide problem, and not just among racehorses," Marten continued. "Sudden deaths occur in other animal populations, as well as occur among humans, particularly athletes."

One More Bid had 10 races and two first-place finishes in his career, including a win in the Santa Anita Mathis Mile Stakes (Gr. 2) last December.

"Today, we bid a heartfelt farewell to our beloved One More Bid," co-owners California Racing Partners posted on X. "His spirit, grace, and unforgettable presence will forever gallop in our memories. Thanks for the memories and the joy you brought us. Rest in peace, champ."