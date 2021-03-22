Mother Dies After Being Stabbed by Son in Riverside, Police Say

A Riverside woman was stabbed to death over the weekend and her son is in police custody accused of committing the crime, authorities said.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Monroe Street at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon, and discovered that a man had stabbed himself once and his mother multiple times, said Officer Javier Cabrera with the Riverside Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Both people were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman died from her injuries.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified by police.

Cabrera says that the son is in stable condition and was being processed by Riverside police.

It was not immediately known what led to the heinous attack. The investigation is ongoing.