‘Sounded Like an Earthquake': La Habra Sinkhole Opens Up Again

A sinkhole that opened up four years ago in 2019 in one condo community in La Habra has been fenced off ever since, and after nonstop rain, the massive sinkhole opened up even more.

NBCLA first reported on the land collapse at the Coyote Village Condos back in 2019.

Homeowners said they were afraid this was going to happen again.

This big hole -- which appears to be at least 30 feet deep -- caved in Wednesday night.

Drone video over the hole shows exposed the underground flood channel beneath it.

Homeowners at the Coyote Village Condos say it sounded like an earthquake and they felt the ground move underneath them. It happened around 9 p.m.

This new land collapse is right next to the sinkhole that formed back in January of 2019 after continued rain.

NBCLA reported on this was back in July, when the city of La Habra was set to receive $8.5 million from the state for repairs.

"We know the money got allocated last year but there has been nothing that's happened. Here we are the middle of March -- now we've got another huge sinkhole that's opened up -- I hope this is going to open up their eyes to get this situation taken care of," homeowner Anthony Marinello said.

"A lot of the pathways are shifting. They shut down the pool area, the tennis courts -- from 2019," said homeowner Raymond Carrillo.

Homeowners tell NBCLA their HOA fees have gone up to $400 and they still don't have access to the pool, nor the tennis courts since 2019. That state money may be tied up in litigation between the city, the county and the HOA.

NBCLA has reached out to all of those agencies and has not yet heard back.