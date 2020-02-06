south bay

How to Sign Up for the New South Bay Emergency Alert System

By City News Service

CHRIS DELMAS

Surfers come out of the water after the sun sets on El Porto beach in Manhattan Beach, California on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Residents of 13 South Bay cities were advised Thursday that they must register to be part of an alert and warning notification system.

The Alert SouthBay Regional Emergency Notification System is designed to keep communities informed about disasters and major emergencies via text, email, cell phone, landline, and other means of communication, said Soraya Sutherlin, regional emergency communications manager of Alert SouthBay.

The system gives the cities' police, fire, and emergency management personnel the ability to deliver critical notifications to the communities, Sutherlin said.

Sutherlin said the Alert SouthBay notification system replaces all existing notification systems, including NIXLE, that are used by the following cities: Redondo Beach, Inglewood, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills Estates, Rolling Hills, Torrance, Gardena, Hawthorne and Lomita.

Residents must register in the Alert SouthBay regional portal to receive alerts. Residents can register to receive alerts by texting ALERTSB to 888777.

They can also visit https://member.everbridge.net/index/311578402488335#/login.

Another option is downloading the Everbridge App from the App Store.

For more information about the program, visit www.alertsouthbay.com or email the program at info@alertsouthbay.com.

