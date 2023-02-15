South Gate

Deputy to Be Arrested in 2021 South Gate Crash That Killed 12-Year-Old

A security camera from Taco Ensenada captured Isiah's sister, who survived the crash, making a left onto San Juan Avenue Nov. 3.

By Heather Navarro

Courtesy of Isaiah's family

The Los Angeles County District Attorney will join South Gate Police Wednesday at a news conference to announce the arrest of an off-duty LA County Sheriff's deputy involved in a November 2021 crash that killed 12-year-old Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will join South Gate Police Chief Darren Arakawa at the noon news conference.

On Nov. 3, 2021, security camera captured a shocking crash that killed Isaiah Rodriguez on Firestone Boulevard in South Gate.

Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez's sister, who survived the crash, made a left onto San Juan Avenue when a truck coming through the intersection slams into her vehicle.

Isaiah was in the passenger's seat.

Workers at a nearby taco stand rushed over to help.

"The doors were locked so they couldn't open them," said Alex Lopez, a witness. "We knocked on the window and they knocked back."

Isaiah's sister's car was mangled beyond recognition. They were both rushed to the hospital where Isaiah died.

South Gate police said the driver of the truck was an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. Police said at the time that they believed speed was a major factor in the crash.

Mourners paid their respects at a memorial. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

