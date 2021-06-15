LAPD

South LA Shooting Leaves Man, Girl Injured

The shooting occurred at about 8:15 p.m. in the area of East 102nd and San Pedro streets.

By City News Service

A man and a girl were injured in a shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at about 8:15 p.m. in the area of East 102nd and San Pedro streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.

The man, described as being in his 20s, was shot multiple times and a girl between eight to 10 years old received a gunshot wound to her arm. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

The man was listed in critical condition, while the girl was listed in stable condition.

The suspected shooter fled the scene before police arrived. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, and no further details were released.

