Southern California braces for more triple-digit temperatures

More potentially dangerous heat is on tap for the weekend, with temperatures expected to rise into the triple digits in some areas today, while warmer-than-usual conditions persist into next week.

"An area of high pressure aloft will keep temperatures warmer than normal through next week,'' according to the National Weather Service. "High pressure aloft will strengthen today and bring dangerously hot weather to portions of the area through Sunday. The coastal areas will remain cooler, and the warming trend will be moderated due to a persistent and shallow marine intrusion.''

An excessive heat warning will be in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, along with the western San Fernando Valley and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors.

Forecasters said "dangerously hot conditions" will be possible, with temperatures up to 110 possible, with little relief during the overnight hours.

A heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday in the western Santa Monica Mountains and Calabasas, with temperatures ranging to 104 degrees. The advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday in the eastern

Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel Valley, the Palos Verdes Hills, and eastern San Fernando Valley.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,'' NWS forecasters warned. “Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,”

Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the next few inland. As has been the case in recent days, the coast will be the place to be, even though temperatures there will still be slightly above normal.

"Closer to the coast, a persistent yet shallow marine layer depth will blanket the coast and keep the warming trend moderated some,'' according to the NWS.

Cooling centers are available across Los Angeles for those without access to air conditioning. Click here to find a cooling center near you.