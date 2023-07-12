Looking to beat the heat? Check out these LA pools

You won't have to check your forecast this week, just know it's going to be hot. Southern California is facing a scorching heat wave, with temperatures expected to continue rising.
Multiple excessive heat warnings are in place around LA County with parts of the region set to experience triple-digit temperatures. For those looking to save on their energy bill, or those who don't have access to cooling, running the AC all summer long simply isn't an option.
Consider one of the many swimming pools available to residents to escape the heat this week.
Though many pools run by LA County Parks have struggled to remain open as a result of a shortage of lifeguards, there are still plenty of reliable swimming pool options around LA to cool off.
City of LA Pools
Los Angeles has these year-round pools open seven days a week. Opening hours vary by location. A full list of swimming facilities offered by LA Department of Recreation and Parks and their hours can be found here.
- Algin Sutton Pool: 8800 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90044
- Banning Pool: 1450 N Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744
- Celes King III Pool: 5001 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
- Cleveland Aquatics Center: 8120 Vanalden Ave, Reseda, CA 91335
- Echo Park Indoor Pool: 1419 Colton St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
- Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center: 4526 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
- Expo Center LA 84 Foundation / John C. Argue Swim Stadium: 3980 Bill Robertson Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90037
- Glassell Pool (Closed Mondays): 3704 Verdugo Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90065
- Hansen Dam Aquatic Center: 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342
- Hey Rookie Pool: 3351 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731
- Hubert H. Humphrey Pool (Closed Mondays): 12560 Filmore St., Pacoima, CA 91331
- Laces Aquatic Center: 5931 West 18th St., Los Angeles, CA 90035
- Lincoln Park Pool: 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032
- Richard Alatorre Pool (Closed Mondays): 4721 E. Klamath St., Los Angeles, CA 90032
- Roosevelt Pool: 456 S. Mathews St., Los Angeles, CA 90033
- Van Ness Pool: 5720 2nd Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043
- Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Pool: 14201 Huston St., Van Nuys, CA 91423
- Venice High School Indoor Pool (Closed Mondays): 2490 Walgrove Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90066
- Westwood Pool: 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025
LA County Pools
If you're outside of city limits, these pools are operated by Los Angeles County year-round and have been unaffected by the lifeguard shortage. They are open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jesse Owens Pool: 9835 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047
- Belvedere Aquatics Center: 5035 E 1st, Los Angeles, CA 90022
- Greater Whittier Regional Aquatic Center: 8028 Pioneer Blvd, Whittier, CA 90606
- Roosevelt Park Pool: 7600 Graham Ave, Los Angeles, CA
- San Fernando Pool: 300 Park Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340
- Castaic Aquatic Center: 31350 Castaic Road Castaic, CA 91384
Find a Pool Near You
You can check which of these pools is closest to you with the map below.
Source: City of LA Department of Recreation and Parks, LA County Parks and Recreation
Long Beach also operates four public swimming pools which can be found here. Other Southern California cities may also have their own public pools available for use during the summer.
If you'd prefer to stay dry, consider one of LA County's 167 cooling centers, or follow the tips below to stay safe this summer.
- Stay hydrated throughout the day; drink plenty of water.
- Stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the sun is strongest.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored natural fabrics like cotton and linen.
- Use a fan to circulate air from open windows. Keep blinds or curtains drawn during the day. Turn off big appliances.
- Reduce physical activity
- Check on the elderly, young children, and those who may not have access to cooling
- If you have pets, check on them and make sure they have access to shade and water.
- Be prepared for power outages.