Looking to beat the heat? Check out these LA pools

You won't have to check your forecast this week, just know it's going to be hot. Southern California is facing a scorching heat wave, with temperatures expected to continue rising.

Multiple excessive heat warnings are in place around LA County with parts of the region set to experience triple-digit temperatures. For those looking to save on their energy bill, or those who don't have access to cooling, running the AC all summer long simply isn't an option.

Consider one of the many swimming pools available to residents to escape the heat this week.

Though many pools run by LA County Parks have struggled to remain open as a result of a shortage of lifeguards, there are still plenty of reliable swimming pool options around LA to cool off.

City of LA Pools

Los Angeles has these year-round pools open seven days a week. Opening hours vary by location. A full list of swimming facilities offered by LA Department of Recreation and Parks and their hours can be found here.

Algin Sutton Pool : 8800 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90044

: 8800 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Banning Pool : 1450 N Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744

: 1450 N Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744 Celes King III Pool : 5001 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

: 5001 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016 Cleveland Aquatics Center : 8120 Vanalden Ave, Reseda, CA 91335

: 8120 Vanalden Ave, Reseda, CA 91335 Echo Park Indoor Pool : 1419 Colton St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

: 1419 Colton St, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center : 4526 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

: 4526 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Expo Center LA 84 Foundation / John C. Argue Swim Stadium : 3980 Bill Robertson Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90037

: 3980 Bill Robertson Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Glassell Pool (Closed Mondays): 3704 Verdugo Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90065

3704 Verdugo Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90065 Hansen Dam Aquatic Center : 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

: 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 Hey Rookie Pool : 3351 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

: 3351 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731 Hubert H. Humphrey Pool (Closed Mondays) : 12560 Filmore St., Pacoima, CA 91331

: 12560 Filmore St., Pacoima, CA 91331 Laces Aquatic Center : 5931 West 18th St., Los Angeles, CA 90035

: 5931 West 18th St., Los Angeles, CA 90035 Lincoln Park Pool : 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032

: 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032 Richard Alatorre Pool (Closed Mondays) : 4721 E. Klamath St., Los Angeles, CA 90032

: 4721 E. Klamath St., Los Angeles, CA 90032 Roosevelt Pool : 456 S. Mathews St., Los Angeles, CA 90033

: 456 S. Mathews St., Los Angeles, CA 90033 Van Ness Pool : 5720 2nd Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043

: 5720 2nd Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043 Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Pool : 14201 Huston St., Van Nuys, CA 91423

: 14201 Huston St., Van Nuys, CA 91423 Venice High School Indoor Pool (Closed Mondays) : 2490 Walgrove Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90066

: 2490 Walgrove Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90066 Westwood Pool: 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025

LA County Pools

If you're outside of city limits, these pools are operated by Los Angeles County year-round and have been unaffected by the lifeguard shortage. They are open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jesse Owens Pool : 9835 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047

: 9835 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047 Belvedere Aquatics Center : 5035 E 1st, Los Angeles, CA 90022

: 5035 E 1st, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Greater Whittier Regional Aquatic Center : 8028 Pioneer Blvd, Whittier, CA 90606

: 8028 Pioneer Blvd, Whittier, CA 90606 Roosevelt Park Pool : 7600 Graham Ave, Los Angeles, CA

: 7600 Graham Ave, Los Angeles, CA San Fernando Pool : 300 Park Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340

: 300 Park Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340 Castaic Aquatic Center: 31350 Castaic Road Castaic, CA 91384

Find a Pool Near You

You can check which of these pools is closest to you with the map below.

Long Beach also operates four public swimming pools which can be found here. Other Southern California cities may also have their own public pools available for use during the summer.

If you'd prefer to stay dry, consider one of LA County's 167 cooling centers, or follow the tips below to stay safe this summer.