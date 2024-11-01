Southern California celebrates the Day of the Dead

From Boyle Heights to East Los Angeles to Olvera Street and beyond, as many Southern California families are set to celebrate the Day of the Dead or “Dia de los Muertos,” their altars dedicated to their loved ones will be decorated with Mexican marigolds.

That includes Andi Xoch, who has assembled a small altar or “ofrenda” for Fernando Valenzuela, the legendary Mexican-born Dodger.

“It’s a little sweet. It’s a little bitter,” said Xoch, who owns a nursery called LatinX with Plants

The Mexican marigolds are said to attract the souls of those who have passed, guiding them with bright petals and fragrance back to their living loved ones here on earth.

Xoch said she takes her responsibility to display and sell the flowers seriously, keeping the culture alive and bringing people peace.

“More than anything, I think it’s about the people who do celebrate and do think it’s sacred,” Xoch said.

Dia de los Muertos is traditionally celebrated on Nov 1 and Nov. 2, bringing families closer as the flowers with their distinct fragrance take people back to a simpler time.

Flower shops and nurseries expected big crowds before the holiday.