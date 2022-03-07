Southern California Gas Prices Continue to Skyrocket

As oil companies and governments divest themselves of Russian resources and apply sanctions to the country over its military invasion of Ukraine, people are starting to feel the pain at the pump.

In Southern California on Monday, gas stations near Chinatown had a gallon of regular at $6.50.

As prices keep rising, they keep setting new records.

Over the weekend, the national average price for a gallon of gas reached just over $4, the highest it's been since 2008. And last week in SoCal, prices neared a whopping $7 a gallon.

Some drivers were even lining up at the Sam's Club store in Arcadia for $4.29-a-gallon gasoline -- prices that are considered a bargain right now.

"It’s too high right now," Maria Rayos said as she waited in line at the Sam's Club.

Gas prices showed no signs of slowing down on Monday.

Here are the average prices in SoCal counties for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, as of Monday morning:

$5.43 in Los Angeles County

$5.43 in Orange County

$5.34 in Ventura County

$5.34 in San Bernardino County

$5.30 in Riverside County

"It's a really unfortunate time to see these prices so high, especially given the fact that we're coming out of a two year period of lockdowns and restrictions," said Doug Shupe, spokesperson for the Auto Club of Southern California. "People really want to get out there and travel again and do things again."

Apps like GasBuddy can help you find the cheapest gas near you, and you can try to save money by carpooling or taking public transportation.