SpaceX launches Starlink satellites, lighting up the sky in parts of SoCal

A falcon 9 rocket deployed 22 Starlink satellites with thousands watching via livestream.

By Veronica Garza

Jonathan Lloyd

SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday night. 

The Falcon 9 launch took place at Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Viewers watched as the satellites left behind a trail of clouds after its liftoff in a livestream of the launch on the SpaceX X account.

The satellites’ launch marked the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, and is preceded by seven Starlink missions.

