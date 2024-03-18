SpaceX launches Starlink satellites, lighting up the sky in parts of SoCal

SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday night.
The Falcon 9 launch took place at Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Viewers watched as the satellites left behind a trail of clouds after its liftoff in a livestream of the launch on the SpaceX X account.
The satellites’ launch marked the 10th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, and is preceded by seven Starlink missions.
