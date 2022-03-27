Spring Storm Will Bring Rain, Wind and Snow to SoCal

What to Know The storm will come in two rounds Monday.

One round of rain will start during the early morning commute, and the other will bring thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with a break in the middle.

There are wind and winter storm advisories in place for the mountains.

It's not quite April yet, but some much-needed spring showers are on the way early Monday morning to water flowers at the SoCal coasts, blow breezes through the mountains and deserts, and drop snow at high elevations.

Clouds were already spotted in parts of the region Sunday afternoon, but Oscar attendees didn't need to worry about gowns or suits getting ruined in the rain. The earliest drizzle appeared around 11 p.m., with heavier rain set to start right around Monday's commute.

We are looking at periods of heavy rain for Monday. 🌧️⛈️



Details on the timing and rain totals of the approaching storm coming up at 11PM on @NBCLA #LARain pic.twitter.com/6nKJny7eBr — David Biggar (@DavidNBCLA) March 27, 2022

The downpour will come in two rounds, with a break in the middle.

Here's when and where to expect the heavy rain as you head out the door Monday morning:

Ventura County will see heavy rainfall between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., with a brief break before more heavy rain between 3 p.m. Monday into 2 a.m. Tuesday.

will see heavy rainfall between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., with a brief break before more heavy rain between 3 p.m. Monday into 2 a.m. Tuesday. Los Angeles County will see heavy rainfall around 7 a.m. as the storm moves east until 1 p.m., then a break until 6 p.m., when rain will resume and continue until around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

will see heavy rainfall around 7 a.m. as the storm moves east until 1 p.m., then a break until 6 p.m., when rain will resume and continue until around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Orange County will start to see rain around 8 a.m., continuing until 2 p.m. They'll see a break in the clouds until 8 p.m., when water will return and continue to fall until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

will start to see rain around 8 a.m., continuing until 2 p.m. They'll see a break in the clouds until 8 p.m., when water will return and continue to fall until 4 a.m. Tuesday. The Inland Empire will see rain from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a longer break until 9 p.m. when rain resumes and continues until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Periods of heavy rain are expected Monday afternoon, with windy conditions in the deserts and snow above 6000 feet. Drizzle may start in the beaches Sunday night. Shanna Mendiola has the forecast on March 27, 2022.

The biggest chance for thunderstorms comes in the afternoon.

The rain will make for slick roads and possibly some street flooding, so commuters and other travelers should take care driving on Monday.

For lower elevations at the coasts and inland, rainfall will likely range between .5" and 2" total.

The foothills and mountains could see between 2" and 3" of rain. Above 6,000 feet, anywhere between 6" and a foot of snow could fall.

The storm, coming right at the end of SoCal's winter storm season, is set to bring much-needed moisture to a parched California.

To the north, the Bay Area is also expecting some moisture Sunday night into Monday morning as the storm moves down the coast. San Diego will see the same storm system starting Monday during rush hour.

Gusty winds will blow through the mountains and deserts as the storm picks up.

A wind advisory is in place for the LA and Ventura County mountains starting at 2pm Sunday, and continuing until 2pm Monday. Winds will reach speeds between 20 and 30 miles per hour, while gusts could go up to 45 mph.

Rain estimates going UP for tomorrow’s storm! Afternoon thunderstorms possible, could see small hail in some neighborhoods! @NBCLA https://t.co/vWASwGZNZP — Shanna Mendiola (@ShannaNBCLA) March 27, 2022

A winter storm watch is also in place for the mountains, from Sunday night until Monday night.

Sunday's cooler weather will stick around for Monday's storm, with temperatures ranging from the high 40s or low 50s to the low 60s in most parts of the region.