3 Stabbed in Attack Inside Encino Hospital

The stabbings were reported in a building at Encino Hospital Medical Center in LA's west San Fernando Valley, police say.

Three people were in critical condition following a stabbing attack Friday at a San Fernando Valley hospital, according to Los Angeles police.

The stabbings were reported in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard inside a building at Encino Hospital Medical Center, police said.

All three were in critical condition and transported to a local trauma center, a hospital spokesperson and LAFD said.

The hospital was still on lockdown.

The attacker was taken into custody by police at 5 p.m., a spokesperson from the hospital said. LAPD did not yet verify that information.

Details about the victims' identities were not immediately available.

