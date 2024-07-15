2 stabbed during fight in Pico Union after Copa América final

Two people were stabbed in an altercation as fans were watching the Copa América final in Pico Union.

Newschopper 4 was over the scene where a large crowd of people were seen cheering and celebrating. Hundreds of people were gathered around an outdoor market

When things started to get rowdy, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a dispersal order.

Two people suffered serious stab wounds. They were transported to the hospital and were expected to survive.

LAPD said they have not arrested anyone for the stabbings. The investigation continues as they look for surveillance video.