Stabbing victim hospitalized, attacker shot and killed by police at Reseda strip mall

A stabbing victim was hospitalized and the suspected attacker was shot and killed by police in a violent confrontation Tuesday at a Reseda strip mall.

Police responded to the 7600 block of Reseda Boulevard about 11:10 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man armed with a knife. Police opened fire on a man who they said stabbed someone inside the a meat market.

The market owner said he was helping a customer when someone armed with a sharp object entered the business and started stabbing the customer.

The attacker, identified only as a man in his 30s, died at the scene after he was shot by police.

The stabbing victim, also in his 30s, was hospitalized. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

Details about a motive for the attack were not available.