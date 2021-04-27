Flowers and other items were left at a Starbucks drive-thru in memory of a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed Tuesday morning in one of five drive-by shootings that ended with a deadly freeway standoff.

Alexis Carbajal, 24, was waiting in line in his Ford Mustang when he crossed paths with the gunman, who opened fire at five locations around Los Angeles. Security camera video shows the shooter in a white Jeep SUV rear-end the blue Mustang in the drive-thru.

The gunman fired into Carbajal's car. Family members told NBCLA he was recently married and was with his wife and a friend when they were attacked.

The driver of the Jeep takes off as police are rounding the corner with lights flashing.

"It’s really hard, hard for me as his friend, hard for his family," said Brian Gonzaelez who he grew up with Carbajal.

He said he was a hard worker, loved his family and never had any bad introns against anyone.

"Really hard to believe because people like that don’t have to go through that, his family, him. He was barely going through life. Just like me."

Family members, overcome with emotion, came to Starbucks Tuesday morning to comfort each other through the pain.

Family friend Maria Martinez said Carbajal was an angel, always with his mother and a good boy.

Their family now grieving the loss of such a young life, taken in a rampage, as they struggle to understand why this happened.

The shooter was later killed in an hours-long standoff on the 91 Freeway. Police said one of the five shootings left an Uber driver dead in downtown Los Angeles.

Police have not identified a motive in the shootings.