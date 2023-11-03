politics

State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo arrested on suspicion of DUI

Carrillo is running in the March Los Angeles city election for a council seat.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lizbeth Licon

Wendy Carrillo attends the screening of "Siempre En A Mira" at the Broadway International Film Festival on August 26, 2023 in Hollywood
Getty

State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo was arrested in Los Angeles early Friday on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said.

Carrillo, who is a candidate for a seat on the Los Angeles City Council, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Monterey Road. She was arrested after officers responded to a crash in the Northeast Los Angeles area, according to the LAPD.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Carrillo released a statement later Friday morning.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Early this morning I was involved in a traffic incident involving parked vehicles," she said. "Thankfully, no one was harmed, and I have been cooperating with law enforcement. As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew-up in and am proud to represent."

Carrillo, 43, was elected to the Eastside Assembly district in 2017. She is running in the March city election to replace Councilmember Kevin de León.

This article tagged under:

politicsLAPD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us