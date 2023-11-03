State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo arrested on suspicion of DUI

State Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo was arrested in Los Angeles early Friday on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said.

Carrillo, who is a candidate for a seat on the Los Angeles City Council, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Monterey Road. She was arrested after officers responded to a crash in the Northeast Los Angeles area, according to the LAPD.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Carrillo released a statement later Friday morning.

“Early this morning I was involved in a traffic incident involving parked vehicles," she said. "Thankfully, no one was harmed, and I have been cooperating with law enforcement. As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew-up in and am proud to represent."

Carrillo, 43, was elected to the Eastside Assembly district in 2017. She is running in the March city election to replace Councilmember Kevin de León.