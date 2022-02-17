Stolen Amazon Truck Crash Leaves Person Dead

A person was killed in the South Los Angeles area after a stolen Amazon truck crashed, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the 100 block of E. 48th Street in the South Park neighborhood at 2:12 p.m.

The person was on the sidewalk, authorities said.

The truck was initially stolen in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and 41st Place, near Gilbert Lindsay Recreation Center.

After the crash, authorities said the driver tried to run away, but was detained.

It wasn't clear if anyone else was injured.

