George Floyd

DA Orders Her Investigators to Stop Using Carotid Restraints

By Jason Kandel

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday that she ordered her team of investigators in the bureau of investigation to immediately stop using carotid restraints.

"I want the community to know their voices are being heard, loud and clear," District Attorney Lacey said in a news release. "Their cries have led us to re-examine and improve our policing policies in a way that I hope will save lives."

The policy change is effective immediately. The office is updating its use-of-force training materials.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 29 mins ago

LAPD Officer Charged With Assault After Video Shows Him Beating Man

Los Angeles 32 mins ago

Put Those Who Make False Accusations Based on Race on National Hate-Crime Registry, Activists Say

The District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation is the fourth largest law enforcement agency in Los Angeles County with nearly 300 peace officers.

It follows a moratorium put in place by the Los Angeles Police Department on the training and use of the Carotid Restraint Control Hold and a call by Gov. Gavin Newsom for cutting its use.

This article tagged under:

George Floyd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us