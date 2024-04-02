space

Stream of glittering light appears in night sky over LA

A streak of mysterious lights danced across the sky hours after a SpaceX launch from the California coast.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A glittering streak of light was captured on camera early Tuesday by surprised sky-watchers around Southern California.

The fiery light, possibly caused by falling debris, appeared around 1:45 p.m. with reports of sightings over a widespread area in Los Angeles and beyond.

The mystery light show followed a SpaceX rocket launch about six hours earlier from Vandenberg Space Force Base about 160 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The rocket and its exhaust plume were illuminated by the setting sun against the backdrop of a darkening sky, making for spectacular views.

"The light from the front was bright blue," Jarred Gonzalez, who captured the light on video in the Pico Union area, told NBCLA. "It was visible to us for a good 30 seconds, then disappeared from our line of sight."

