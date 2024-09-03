Street takeovers end with cars set on fire in two areas of Los Angeles

Two illegal street takeovers early Tuesday morning ended with two cars set on fire and left a nearby car dealership vandalized in two different areas of Los Angeles.

One of the incidents occurred at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Figueroa Street, in Exposition Park, around 3:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After making several dangerous maneuvers at the intersection, they proceeded to set the vehicle on fire and break the window of a car dealership located on that corner.

The crowd dispersed when police arrived and no arrests were reported.

Another street takeover reported a little earlier in South Los Angeles, ended with the vehicle of one of the participants set on fire.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m., at the intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues. Firefighters found the car on fire and were able to extinguish the blaze within minutes.

No arrests or injuries were reported in the incident.