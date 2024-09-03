South LA

Street takeovers end with cars set on fire in two areas of Los Angeles

In one of the takeovers, a group of people vandalized a nearby store.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two illegal street takeovers early Tuesday morning ended with two cars set on fire and left a nearby car dealership vandalized in two different areas of Los Angeles.

One of the incidents occurred at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Figueroa Street, in Exposition Park, around 3:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

After making several dangerous maneuvers at the intersection, they proceeded to set the vehicle on fire and break the window of a car dealership located on that corner.

The crowd dispersed when police arrived and no arrests were reported.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Another street takeover reported a little earlier in South Los Angeles, ended with the vehicle of one of the participants set on fire.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m., at the intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues. Firefighters found the car on fire and were able to extinguish the blaze within minutes.

No arrests or injuries were reported in the incident.

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us