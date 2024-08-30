Taco vendor fights for his life after being shot in Highland Park robbery attempt

An elderly street vendor is in critical condition after being wounded by several gunshots in an attempted carjacking in Highland Park.

José Ayala, 69, sells tacos and other Mexican snacks on the corner of York Boulevard.

Ayala, also known as el Tigre, was driving his pickup truck when he was gunned down early Tuesday morning. Los Angeles police believe they attempted to rob his vehicle and even after he was shot and wounded, he managed to drive to a shopping center where he sought help.

“El Tigre is a good person good, does good for many people. He has many friends who love him”, said William Wolf, one of his friends who demands justice.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Figueroa Boulevard and Marmion Avenue in Highland Park, but businesses on York Boulevard say that Ayala finishes selling Mexican snacks at night and heads there.

“We did not expect this misfortune that happened to him, many have asked me, we are praying a lot for him”, said Reina Bernal, a fruit vendor who works alongside Ayala.

Ayala is hospitalized with an injured jaw but is in stable condition, according to his best friend.

His loyal customers are rallying behind him and his recovery.

“I love his tacos. He is a gentleman who is dedicated to his work, and I am surprised he was assaulted because this community has been very safe for the last 10 years,” said Angel Silva, a customer of Ayala.

Moments after the attempted robbery, authorities arrested Bryon López, 19. Another suspect escaped and the only description is that he was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.

Both Ayala's friend and the other shopkeepers said he has no family in the United States. But they have set up an online account where they are raising funds to support him.