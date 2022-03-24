One Killed in Studio City Crash That Split Car in Half

A 20-year woman was killed Thursday morning and at least one person hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision near Studio City.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 2:05 a.m. to the collision at the transition from the southbound 101 Freeway and the eastbound 134 Freeway.

One of the vehicles ended up on the Tujunga Avenue off ramp and video footage showed another was severely damaged and appeared torn in half.

The victim died at the scene.

The collision closed the Tujunga Boulevard off ramp and traffic was diverted from the 101 Freeway to the 134 Freeway for several hours.

Authorities said it appears the crash happened after one of the drivers tried to make a quick lane change.