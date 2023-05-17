‘I Had Very Low Self-Esteem': Young Transgender Man Tells How He Sought Help

LBTGQ youth are one of the most vulnerable communities being affected by the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24.

However, according to experts, having the support of at least one adult reduces the risk.

And that is precisely what could have saved the life of Alejandre Rodríguez, who faced rejection from his family and society due to his sexuality during his adolescence.

"When I was a teenager, I did have thoughts of suicide. I had very low self-esteem," Alejandre said. "I fought a lot with my parents and the stress of school."

"I have a friend, specifically, who died because she was also trans, and she was harassed a lot at her work, when she walked to her house," Alejandre said. "I tried to support her in what I could but you don't know what goes on in people's minds."

Nancy Paloma Collins, therapist director of Paloma Therapy, points out that 73% of people who identify as transgender have high anxiety, and more than 50% suffer from depression.

In the past year, one in five transgender youth has attempted suicide, according to figures from the Trevor Project.

"A person who is gay or lesbian, for example, might say, 'I'm going to tell my friends, then my parents, and then I'm going out into the world,'" Collins said. "A young transgender man is totally different. As soon as they come out and the physical changes begin, the discrimination begins, the rejection."

Although Alejandre faced rejection on the street, he never experienced it in his home. His mother was always aware of his well-being.

"My mom supported me immediately," Alejandre said. "She was the person, [that she] came when she called, that she picked me up from a situation where I felt very lost, like she wanted to commit suicide."

A Trevor Project survey highlights that having at least one accepting adult can reduce the risk of suicide attempts among LGBTQ youth by 40%.

When the road seemed to end, Alejandre sought help and received therapy for 10 years.

Mental Health Services in Los Angeles County