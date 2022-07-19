Surveillance Video Captures San Bernardino Police Fatally Shooting a Man

Relatives of 23-year-old Robert Adams are demanding justice after he was shot and killed by San Bernardino police Saturday evening.

According to the family, surveillance video shows Adams running away from police in an unmarked vehicle.

San Bernardino police say the officers were in an unmarked unit because they were conducting surveillance on an illicit business that they say Adams was a part of.

According to authorities, Adams was armed and they released an image of what appears to be Adams holding a gun.

They said they recovered a gun but Adams did not fire his weapon.

Relatives admit that Adams was a cashier for an illegal gambling hall but believe that was no excuse to use deadly force.

Friends and family have dropped off candles and flowers at the spot where Adams was shot over the weekend.

They plan to host rallies until they get answers from the police department.