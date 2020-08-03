Culver City

Man and Officer Shot On Rooftop Parking Area in Culver City

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Culver City police officer was shot in the leg and a man with a knife was shot and killed Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the rooftop parking area of a multi-story building in the 8800 block of Washington Boulevard, near Landmark Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting the Culver City Police Department in the investigation.

The man was given CPR at the scene, then taken to a hospital, according to a broadcast report. The officer was also transported for treatment, the sheriff's department confirmed.

The wounded officer's condition was not released, but a media report from the scene indicated that the officer suffered a leg wound and the suspect was shot in the chest.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

