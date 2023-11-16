Suspect arrested in death of Jewish man after SoCal pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies

A man has been arrested in the death of a 69-year-old Jewish man who suffered fatal injuries at dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies in Thousand Oaks.

Loay Alnaji, 50, of Moorpark, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Paul Kessler. Alnaji's bail will be set at $1 million, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Details about what led to the arrest were not immediately available. In a news release announcing the arrest, the sheriff's department did not provide details about the altercation between Kessler and Alnaji at the Nov. 5 rally in the community northwest of Los Angeles.

It was not immediately clear whether Alanji has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The arrest stems from an altercation at a pro-Palestinian rally and pro-Israeli rally happening simultaneously at the intersection of Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards in Thousand Oaks. The rally was one of many in Southern California and around the country in the month that followed the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel and the ensuing Israel-Hamas War.

At around 3:20 p.m. on that Sunday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department received reports of an assault. Authorities arrived and found Kessler suffering from a head injury. The sheriff’s department said Kessler was involved in an altercation with another person and hit his head when he fell backward.

At a news conference the following week, Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff said the investigation involved a 50-year-old man from Moorpark who was at the rally in support of Palestinians. Fryhoff did not provide details about that man's connection to the altercation. It was not immediately clear whether that man is Alnaji.

The man, who was described as being “cooperative,” called 911 to seek medical help for the victim and was briefly detained, officials said. At the time, authorities said there might be others involved in the altercation. Fryhoff said investigators have received "conflicting information" about what happened at the rally.

Kessler was still conscious when deputies met with him at the hospital, where he later died, the sheriff's department said.

An autopsy indicated Kessler died from a blunt force head injury. The manner of death was determined by the coroner to be homicide, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the act was a hate crime.

Agents with the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office are in communication with the Ventura County Sheriff’s to determine the circumstances of the death, according to the FBI.

Authorities are seeking the public's help with the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident, has knowledge of this incident, or was present at the demonstration is asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.